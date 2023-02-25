Modular Medical (OTC:MODD) vs. Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Head to Head Analysis

Modular Medical (OTC:MODD – Get Rating) and Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Modular Medical and Beauty Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modular Medical N/A N/A -$18.63 million ($1.48) -1.55 Beauty Health $260.09 million 5.73 -$375.11 million ($0.33) -34.15

Modular Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beauty Health. Beauty Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Modular Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modular Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Beauty Health 0 1 6 0 2.86

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Modular Medical and Beauty Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Modular Medical presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 247.83%. Beauty Health has a consensus price target of $19.38, indicating a potential upside of 71.92%. Given Modular Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Modular Medical is more favorable than Beauty Health.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.7% of Modular Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Beauty Health shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Modular Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.3% of Beauty Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Modular Medical and Beauty Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modular Medical N/A -145.00% -133.88% Beauty Health 6.73% 1.06% 0.28%

Summary

Beauty Health beats Modular Medical on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical, Inc., a development stage medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps using technology to enhance pump adoption in the diabetes marketplace. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Beauty Health

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

