Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 438.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.50.

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 2.9 %

MHK opened at $104.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 346.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.01 and a 52 week high of $159.00.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $314,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,689.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,349.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,148. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

See Also

