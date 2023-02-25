Monica Forbes Sells 61,862 Shares of Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Stock

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) CFO Monica Forbes sold 61,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $36,498.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,388 shares in the company, valued at $283,428.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sesen Bio Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SESN opened at $0.59 on Friday. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $118.61 million, a PE ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57.

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sesen Bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the 4th quarter worth $5,015,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 272,100 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 70,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36,786 shares during the period. 16.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Sesen Bio

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sesen Bio in a research note on Monday, December 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing targeted protein therapeutics. It offers Vicineum and Proxinium, which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.