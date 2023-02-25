MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) fell 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.05 and last traded at $17.22. 23,671 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 117,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88.

Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLTX. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

