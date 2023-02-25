Morgan Stanley Cuts Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target to $68.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $61.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.85%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

