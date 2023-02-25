National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report released on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $6.11 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 21.26%.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.50 to C$81.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

Shares of BNS opened at $52.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.08. The company has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $45.26 and a fifty-two week high of $74.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a $0.756 dividend. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 302.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

