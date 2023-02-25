National Bankshares Boosts Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$62.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$69.00 target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a buy rating and set a C$73.43 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$66.08.

TSE:CM opened at C$62.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$58.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$60.89. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$53.58 and a 12-month high of C$82.83. The firm has a market cap of C$56.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.71 by C($0.32). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.94%. The business had revenue of C$5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.66 billion. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7420417 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

