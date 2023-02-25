National Bankshares Increases 5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Price Target to C$4.00

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 53.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Desjardins raised 5N Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.67.

VNP opened at C$2.61 on Thursday. 5N Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$1.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.06, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$230.54 million, a P/E ratio of -45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.37.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

