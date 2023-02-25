National Bankshares Raises Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$135.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$134.00 to C$135.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and set a C$164.34 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$150.60.
Bank of Montreal Trading Up 0.4 %
BMO opened at C$130.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$92.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$113.73 and a 1-year high of C$154.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$130.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$127.75.
Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 28.61%.
About Bank of Montreal
Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.
Recommended Stories
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.