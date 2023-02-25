National Bankshares Raises Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$135.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$134.00 to C$135.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and set a C$164.34 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$150.60.

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 0.4 %

BMO opened at C$130.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$92.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$113.73 and a 1-year high of C$154.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$130.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$127.75.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported C$3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.06 by C($0.02). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 40.56%. The business had revenue of C$10.57 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 13.2680723 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 28.61%.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

