Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires New Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 3,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.53.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC opened at $124.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.27. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $73.18 and a 52 week high of $136.46.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also

