Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 194 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2,465.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 205,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,492,000 after purchasing an additional 197,293 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 38.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,173,000 after buying an additional 183,493 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 304.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 232,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,366,000 after acquiring an additional 175,230 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth approximately $11,711,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 162.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,574,000 after acquiring an additional 83,097 shares during the last quarter. 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $143.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.89. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $155.36.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.18. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 13.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stephens boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.