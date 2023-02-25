Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 143 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 18.3% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in Raymond James by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 54,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 13,599 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in Raymond James by 7.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 248,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,554,000 after buying an additional 16,937 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 9.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 70,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 4.5% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 219,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,708,000 after acquiring an additional 9,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,505.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,848 shares of company stock worth $3,782,395. 9.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Raymond James Trading Up 0.5 %

RJF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $107.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $126.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

