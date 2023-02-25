Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 347 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OZK. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,251,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,531 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 168.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 641,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,060,000 after acquiring an additional 402,167 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 75.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 548,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,040,000 after acquiring an additional 236,021 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 309.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 294,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,669,000 after purchasing an additional 222,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in Bank OZK by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,102,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,178,000 after purchasing an additional 221,230 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OZK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.56.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $46.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $49.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

