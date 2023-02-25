Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on INTC. Barclays reduced their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $25.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intel will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.