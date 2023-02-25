Nippon Active Value Fund (LON:NAVF) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Nippon Active Value Fund (LON:NAVF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Nippon Active Value Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

LON:NAVF opened at GBX 142 ($1.71) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 130.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 122.02. The company has a market cap of £160.74 million and a PE ratio of 568.00. Nippon Active Value Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 98.83 ($1.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 145.04 ($1.75).

