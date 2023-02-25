Northland Capmk Comments on DraftKings Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DraftKings in a report released on Tuesday, February 21st. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for DraftKings’ current full-year earnings is ($2.47) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for DraftKings’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on DraftKings from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.45.

DKNG stock opened at $18.19 on Thursday. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $25.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.25.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The business had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in DraftKings by 136.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 1,005.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $392,592.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,167.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 177,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $3,334,887.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 600,074 shares in the company, valued at $11,305,394.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 308,561 shares of company stock worth $6,004,872. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

