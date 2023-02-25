Northland Capmk Weighs in on Photronics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) – Northland Capmk upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Photronics in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Photronics’ current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Photronics’ FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Photronics had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $211.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Photronics Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of PLAB opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.52. Photronics has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Photronics

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $37,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,698.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Photronics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 226.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 992,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,343,000 after purchasing an additional 688,400 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the third quarter worth $8,224,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter worth $49,259,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter worth $7,652,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 406,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Stories

