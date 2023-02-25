Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.04.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.6% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.5% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 112,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 630,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 20,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 31.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 2.1 %

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

NCLH stock opened at $16.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.90. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.51.

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.