NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock Price Down 7.5% After Earnings Miss

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) fell 7.5% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $75.36 and last traded at $75.88. 665,564 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,269,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.01.
The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.04). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $128.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVCR shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on NovoCure from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NovoCure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.
Insider Transactions at NovoCure
Institutional Trading of NovoCure
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $668,538,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,238,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,986,000 after buying an additional 129,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NovoCure by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,379,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $560,727,000 after buying an additional 46,794 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in NovoCure by 1.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,371,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $180,225,000 after acquiring an additional 40,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NovoCure by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,932,000 after acquiring an additional 68,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.
NovoCure Stock Down 1.7 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.62.
NovoCure Company Profile
NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NovoCure (NVCR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.