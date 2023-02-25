NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock Price Down 7.5% on Disappointing Earnings

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.5% during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $75.36 and last traded at $75.88. 665,564 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,269,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.01.

The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $128.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on NovoCure from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Insider Activity at NovoCure

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovoCure

In related news, insider Uri Weinberg sold 8,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $945,728.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,027,236.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 212,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $23,107,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,015.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Uri Weinberg sold 8,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $945,728.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,027,236.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NovoCure by 12,975.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovoCure Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.70.

NovoCure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.