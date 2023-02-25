Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $3.95 Per Share

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nucor in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.95 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Nucor’s current full-year earnings is $13.09 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.20 EPS.

NUE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.44.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $162.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.58. Nucor has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.69.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.97 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nucor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 4.0% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 1.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,575 shares of company stock worth $2,034,130 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.10%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Stories

