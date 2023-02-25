Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,637 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of HubSpot worth $61,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total transaction of $2,400,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,248,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,576,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,479,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,935,446.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total transaction of $2,400,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,248,220.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,809 shares of company stock valued at $17,779,233. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.65.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $386.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of -164.31 and a beta of 1.59. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.03 and a 1-year high of $546.95.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

