Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 32,408 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 941,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,408 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $60,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 39.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,253,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,054,000 after purchasing an additional 642,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,112,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,675,000 after purchasing an additional 704,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WRB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $66.35 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $58.33 and a 52-week high of $76.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.91.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.08%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

