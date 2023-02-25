O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded O-I Glass from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on O-I Glass from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Insider Transactions at O-I Glass

In other O-I Glass news, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $384,383.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $384,383.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $56,048.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,367.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O-I Glass

O-I Glass Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OI. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 348.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 19,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in O-I Glass by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,291,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,866 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

OI opened at $21.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $23.52.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 8.52%. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O-I Glass

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.