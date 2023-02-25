O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.40.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded O-I Glass from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on O-I Glass from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.
Insider Transactions at O-I Glass
In other O-I Glass news, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $384,383.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $384,383.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $56,048.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,367.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.
O-I Glass Price Performance
OI opened at $21.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $23.52.
O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 8.52%. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About O-I Glass
O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.
