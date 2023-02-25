Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 50,847 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 623.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 58,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 50,427 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 193,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 160,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:OXY opened at $58.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.28. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.24 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Several analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.89.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

