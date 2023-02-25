OceanaGold Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OceanaGold in a report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. CIBC raised OceanaGold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

OGC opened at C$2.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.36. The stock has a market cap of C$1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 32.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.05. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of C$1.78 and a twelve month high of C$3.41.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

