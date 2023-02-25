OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 8,881 Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 22,385.1% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 953,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,171,000 after purchasing an additional 948,903 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 203.9% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 822,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,134,000 after acquiring an additional 551,923 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 769,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,798,000 after buying an additional 429,952 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,278,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 107.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 793,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,279,000 after purchasing an additional 411,153 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $99.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.78. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.56 and a one year high of $100.01.

