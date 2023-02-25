OLO (NYSE:OLO) PT Raised to $10.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.70% from the stock’s previous close.
OLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of OLO in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OLO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.
OLO Trading Down 7.5 %
Shares of NYSE:OLO opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.77. OLO has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $14.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 1.24.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in OLO by 185.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,318,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,016,000 after buying an additional 3,453,136 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 25.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,600,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 35.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,494,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,613 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 39.9% during the second quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 5,524,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 278.8% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,111,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,912 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.
