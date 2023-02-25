Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OHI. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.6 %

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.72%.

OHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.22.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

