Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 132 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OLED. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,455,000 after purchasing an additional 117,055 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OLED opened at $137.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.71. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $89.41 and a 1 year high of $176.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.48.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.43. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OLED. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Universal Display from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna upgraded Universal Display from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.40.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

