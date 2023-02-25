Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 251 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1,312.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,242,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,632 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 454.1% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 685,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,850,000 after purchasing an additional 561,549 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,206,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,781,000 after purchasing an additional 281,718 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,707,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,854,000 after purchasing an additional 245,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $113.00 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.72 and a 200 day moving average of $118.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 65.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.82.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

