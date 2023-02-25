Oppenheimer Comments on BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report released on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Avian Securities downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.63.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.1 %

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $102.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.90 and a 200-day moving average of $97.44. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.02 and a beta of 0.39.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.98, for a total transaction of $155,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,421,667.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.98, for a total value of $155,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,421,667.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,001 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $731,604.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,457. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,763,315. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BioMarin Pharmaceutical

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,013,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $89,893,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 302.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 595,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,472,000 after purchasing an additional 447,529 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8,612.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 432,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,749,000 after purchasing an additional 427,438 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $33,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.