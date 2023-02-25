Oppenheimer Increases Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $84.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Coinbase Global’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.86) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.21) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on COIN. Cowen lowered Coinbase Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Compass Point raised Coinbase Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.54.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $58.44 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $206.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.88.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 82.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post -4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 8,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.05 per share, with a total value of $374,707.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 124,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,362,996.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 8,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.05 per share, with a total value of $374,707.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 124,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,362,996.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 92,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $4,168,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,233,206.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 92,958 shares of company stock valued at $4,095,428 and sold 437,526 shares valued at $18,801,770. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,860 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

