Ovintiv (OVV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.45 per share for the quarter.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of TSE OVV opened at C$61.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.11. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of C$48.94 and a 1-year high of C$79.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$65.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$67.68.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

