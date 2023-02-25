Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60-$1.99 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Park Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.60-1.99 EPS.

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

PK stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $20.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. This is a positive change from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 138.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Park Hotels & Resorts

PK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.21.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,543.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Further Reading

