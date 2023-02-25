Parkland Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Parkland in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Parkland from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.22.

Shares of TSE:PKI opened at C$30.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$30.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.95. Parkland has a 1 year low of C$24.25 and a 1 year high of C$39.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Parkland’s payout ratio is 77.38%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ferio Pugliese bought 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$30.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,074.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$356,746.99. In related news, Senior Officer Ferio Pugliese bought 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$30.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,074.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$356,746.99. Also, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 19,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.90, for a total value of C$572,345.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$864,648.20. Company insiders own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

