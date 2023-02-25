Patricia A. Lang Sells 440 Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Stock

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $24,028.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,257.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Enovis Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of ENOV stock opened at $55.81 on Friday. Enovis Co. has a 12 month low of $43.88 and a 12 month high of $128.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.27 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.33.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.79 million. Enovis had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ENOV has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Enovis from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Enovis from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Enovis to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Enovis by 59,200.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovis in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enovis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enovis by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

