Patricia A. Lang Sells 545 Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Stock

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $33,849.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,856 shares in the company, valued at $922,706.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Enovis Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE:ENOV opened at $55.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.27 and a beta of 2.04. Enovis Co. has a 52-week low of $43.88 and a 52-week high of $128.25.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.79 million. Enovis had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 0.94%. Enovis’s revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enovis Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis purchased a new position in Enovis in the 4th quarter worth about $1,097,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Enovis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Enovis by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Enovis by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Enovis by 59,200.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Enovis from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Enovis to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Enovis from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

