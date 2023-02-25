Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Pelangio Exploration Trading Up 20.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ingrid Jo-Ann Hibbard sold 2,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total transaction of C$66,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,910,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$117,315.42. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pelangio Exploration Company Profile

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Canada, Africa, and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

