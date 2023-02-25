PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.40.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Financial Services

In other news, insider Donald J. White sold 6,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $395,097.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,536.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $2,346,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,386,408.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald J. White sold 6,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $395,097.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,536.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,691 shares of company stock valued at $7,512,466 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Down 1.7 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 13.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $60.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $73.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.08.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $340.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.70 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 23.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 9.54%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

