Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 6,656 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 314.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 41,505 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 766,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,874,000 after purchasing an additional 130,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $124.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $129.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.28.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $37.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day moving average is $48.68. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $103.06.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.40). The company had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.49% and a negative net margin of 909.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intellia Therapeutics

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $93,322.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,674.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $93,322.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,674.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $90,308.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,404 shares in the company, valued at $573,182.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,608 shares of company stock worth $431,934. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Further Reading

