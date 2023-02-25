Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 27.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 515,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,632,000 after purchasing an additional 110,765 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Mueller Industries in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 1,503.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 89,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 84,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 3.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $130,558.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,077.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $130,558.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,077.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 55,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $4,107,054.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,408,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

MLI opened at $72.92 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

