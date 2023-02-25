Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) by 373.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,819 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verve Therapeutics were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VERV. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,393,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,579,000 after buying an additional 1,359,735 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,318,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,915,000 after buying an additional 954,554 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,259,000 after buying an additional 915,090 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,663,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,772,000 after buying an additional 899,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 573.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 775,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,645,000 after buying an additional 660,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Verve Therapeutics Trading Down 4.7 %

VERV stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average is $27.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VERV shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verve Therapeutics to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verve Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

(Get Rating)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.