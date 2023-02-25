Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) by 373.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,819 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verve Therapeutics were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VERV. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,393,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,579,000 after buying an additional 1,359,735 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,318,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,915,000 after buying an additional 954,554 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,259,000 after buying an additional 915,090 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,663,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,772,000 after buying an additional 899,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 573.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 775,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,645,000 after buying an additional 660,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.
Verve Therapeutics Trading Down 4.7 %
VERV stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average is $27.70.
Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.
