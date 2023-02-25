Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $564,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 328,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Prologis by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Prologis by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prologis Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Prologis to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $121.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.88. The stock has a market cap of $112.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 72.64%.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.