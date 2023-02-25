Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $53.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.90 and a 200 day moving average of $54.78. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $62.60.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.