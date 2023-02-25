Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 870 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.2% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 5.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 2.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Ingredion by 4.2% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays cut Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens raised Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

Ingredion Stock Performance

INGR opened at $101.74 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $105.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.19.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. Ingredion’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 38.69%.

About Ingredion

(Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.