Penserra Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,851 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $67,705.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,967,164.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $183,780.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 133,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,661.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $67,705.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,967,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,765 shares of company stock valued at $4,682,351 in the last three months. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:TOL opened at $58.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 5.59.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TOL. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Toll Brothers to $54.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Toll Brothers to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Articles

