Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.25.
PRFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Perficient from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.
In related news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $70.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Perficient has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $116.44. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51.
Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.
