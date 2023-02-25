Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 4.1 %

PXD opened at $196.57 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $190.99 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $5.58 dividend. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 14.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

PXD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.11.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 91,543 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $20,907,000 after buying an additional 7,256 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 215.2% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.