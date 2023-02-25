PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) PT Raised to $26.00

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

PWSC has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of PowerSchool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PowerSchool to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.36.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

PowerSchool Trading Down 0.7 %

PowerSchool stock opened at $22.75 on Thursday. PowerSchool has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PowerSchool Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,629,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,929,000 after purchasing an additional 20,583 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PowerSchool by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,711,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,571,000 after buying an additional 172,974 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,285,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,751,000 after buying an additional 647,470 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 21.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,566,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after acquiring an additional 271,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in PowerSchool by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,455,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,597,000 after purchasing an additional 265,988 shares during the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.